Obituary: Josephine "Jo" Komarek Jacobson

Josephine “Jo” Komarek Jacobson, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in her residential home due to natural causes. Jo was born in Lewistown, MT on May 2, 1949, to Joe and Jessie (Brown) Komarek. She was raised on the family ranch and graduated from Roy High School in 1967. She went on to graduate from business school in Billings.

In 1969, she married Jim Henderson and together had two children Jay and JoLynn. Jo enjoyed many years on the farm in Zurich, MT raising her children, and having late night card parties, and girl time with some of her closest neighbors. Although Jo and Jim later divorced, they reconnected years later and grew their friendship over the love of their three grandchildren.

In June of 2000, Jo married Basil Jacobson. She and Basil enjoyed spending time with their conjoined families and having Tuesday night dinners at Borries. Jo often hosted both sides of the family for Thanksgiving and Christmas.