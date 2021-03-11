Obituary: Josephine “Jo” Pauline (Sisko) Williams

Josephine “Jo” Pauline (Sisko) Williams was born June 1, 1940, in Great Falls, Montana to Joseph George Sisko, Sr. and Helen Josephine (O’Connell) Sisko. She was raised on the westside and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1958.

She worked for Mountain Bell Telephone for three years as an operator until the first of her seven children was born in 1962. Josephine married Terry Merritt Williams on January 21, 1961, in Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Great Falls, Montana. They later divorced in December 1996. When her youngest child started school, Jo went to work for the Great Falls Public School System in 1987 working at West Elementary as a teacher’s aide and retiring in May of 2013.

She also worked for Avon as a sales representative and for Samplers Plus as a demonstrator and as a lap counter, tally clerk, and pit gate clerk for the Electric City Speedway. Josephine was involved in Camp Fire with her girls and motocross with her boys as a member of Electric City Dirt Riders Motocross Club. She was also involved with the Great Falls Genealogy Society, the Cursillo Movement for fifteen years, and Saint Luke’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, genealogy, and 50s music.