Obituary: Josephine “Josy” Mary (Spinler) Slaymaker

Josephine “Josy” Mary (Spinler) Slaymaker, age 74, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. Josy was born on August 10, 1948, in Havre, MT to Jay and Matilda Spinler. She attended Havre Central High School and completed her bachelor’s degree in business education at Northern Montana College. She taught at Centerville High School and Great Falls Central High School before starting at Great Falls High School in 1974. It was there she met the love of her life and fellow teacher across the hall, Donald Slaymaker. They were married on Friday, June 13, 1975, and considered 13 to be their lucky number ever since. Josy and Don had two children, Angela and Bradley.

In the mid-1980s, Josy began teaching at the Great Falls Vocational-Technical Center which later became MSU-Great Falls College of Technology, until she retired in 2004. She was involved in numerous organizations in the community, including the Big Sky Chapter of Association of Record Managers and Administrators, and held leadership positions in Junior League of Great Falls and Downtown Business and Professional Women.

On September 28, 2000, Josy suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. She was fortunate to survive and continued to pursue her love of traveling, gardening, reading, cooking, and quilting, and gave back to others by ministering to those in prison and at the hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Slaymaker; daughter, Angela (Dan) Casmier; son, Bradley (Catherine) Slaymaker; and grandchildren, Griffin and Lannon Casmier and Clara and Beckett Slaymaker, who gave her so much pride and joy. Josy is also survived by her two brothers, Eugene (Gloria) Spinler and Edward (Denise) Spinler; and three sisters, Germaine (Lonnie) Roberts, Bernadette (Ralph) Prosser, and Eulalie (Gary) Ophus. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



