Obituary: Josh Weldon Porter

Josh Weldon Porter was a loving son, irreplaceable brother, caring father, and friend to all. He was born in Wolf Point, MT on October 22, 1988, and resided in Great Falls. After graduating from high school, Josh worked as a skilled laborer in construction for 19 years. He was a jack-of-all-trades who loved to take things apart and put them together again.

Josh loved to be outdoors. He loved hunting, mud bogging, dirt biking, snowmobiling, camping, shooting guns, mechanics, and family gatherings. The happiest times he had were with his sons, Tucker, Kruz, and Kage. He was always willing to help anybody and everybody. Despite his tough exterior, he had a heart of gold.