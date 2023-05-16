Obituary: Joshua Tyler Miller

Joshua was born to Marcia Miller on Tuesday February 12, 1991, in Havre Montana and was called home unexpectedly Sunday May 14, 2023.

While Josh's time on earth was cut short, he's accomplished more than most can in a lifetime. Josh was a 2009 graduate of Havre High School. He then earned his degree in criminal justice from Dawson University in 2015, graduating at the top of his class with a 4-point GPA. Since he was a child, Josh knew his true calling.

Shortly thereafter, he relocated to Cut Bank, Montana to become a police officer. An unfortunate health condition required him to leave his career early. Although disappointed, Josh was never discouraged. He continued serving his community in a variety of ways including becoming an EMT and working for Benefis in Great Falls as part of the Mercy Flight crew. He then returned home to work for Hill County where he currently led the Mosquito District as well as introduced the drone program, acting as Drone Pilot in Command. He was also currently sitting on Havre City Council as an elected official.

While Josh's career calling was criminal justice, his passion was the weather. This led him down the road to becoming a storm spotter for the National Weather Service. As storms would roll in, he was the boots on the ground, reporting and issuing warnings across our TV and radio stations, keeping his community safe. His resume grew so impressive that many of the news stations proactively contacted him for content. In turn, he became our local weatherman on KRTV News, where many say he delivered a clear, concise, and informative report in his strong yet reassuring voice.

In June of 2019, he met his soulmate, Cameo MacLennan. Their love was fast, true, and unconditional. They became engaged in December of 2019 and had plans for a tropical destination wedding soon.

If you ask his family, the greatest thing Josh ever did, was to belong to them. He was the calm in the storm and the pillar amongst them. He never had time to dwell on the small things, he was always thinking about the big picture. He was a loving son, fiancé, brother, uncle, and nephew. Over the years, he grew fond of animals, especially dogs.

Josh is survived by his mother, Marcia Miller; fiancé, Cameo MacLennan; sister, Jennifer (Larry) Tilleman; aunt, Fran Larson; niece, Mallory Schaub; nephew, Royce Schaub and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.

