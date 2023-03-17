Obituary: Joyce Blatter

Joyce Blatter, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2023, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 82. Joyce was born to Hank and Betty Flynn on February 20, 1941. Joyce grew up in Cody, Wyoming. At the age of 17, while working in a café, she met the love of her life, Coyne Blatter who was in town temporarily for work. After a brief whirlwind romance, they married and settled in Helena, Montana where Coyne was working at the time.

They then moved to Great Falls, Montana where their first son, Mike was born. He was followed by their second son, Pat, and a third son, Jason who sadly died a few days after birth, but whom Joyce always carried close to her heart. A daughter, Tina later joined the family.

Joyce worked in many capacities in the restaurant business over the years. She worked at Schell’s Townhouse as a waitress, the Elk’s Club, where she eventually was promoted to kitchen manager, and The Bon Marche lunch counter where she spent more than her paycheck every month because The Bon offered an impressive employee discount and Joyce loved to shop!

Joyce was the warmest, most fun-loving lady you would ever want to meet and the world’s best grandma! The memories she made with her grandchildren are simply unforgettable. She was the grandma who built forts, made sample food stands, had sleepovers and let them eat snacks in her bed, watched the same favorite movies over and over again, took them shopping for green rivers at Snyder Drug and so much more.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Coyne; sons, Mike (Bonita "Bunny") of Great Falls, and Pat (Cathy) of Great Falls; daughter, Tina of Cody, Wyoming; grandchildren Cole, Alisse, Adam, Alex, Abby, Sean, Bryan, and Zachery; and many other beloved family members and friends.



