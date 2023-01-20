Obituary: Joyce Joanne Schlecht

Joyce Joanne Schlecht, 89, passed away on January 15, 2023 at the BeeHive Homes of Great Falls. Joyce was born in Beulah, North Dakota on December 21, 1933, the daughter of Anna and George Schnaidt. She graduated from Beulah High School in June of 1951 and married her husband of 60 years, John Schlecht, that summer. Joyce wrote in her wedding journal “The first time I met Johnny was at the roller rink. We did a lot of roller skating. Johnny had a car and would pick up a bunch of us girls and take us for rides. The girls thought he was pretty neat. So did I!”

Shortly after their marriage Joyce and John moved to Billings. In Billings, they raised two daughters, Ranae Hartman and Cindy Reiquam. Joyce was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, facilitating the Prayer Chain for many years. Joyce loved time with family and friends, camping, playing cards and just being together. One of her favorite times was the annual “one-on-one” weeks with her grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler. It was a time of love and enjoying whatever Ryan or Tyler wanted for a whole week!

Joyce is survived by her family, Cindy (Chris) Reiquam; sister-in-law, Judy Schnaidt; son-in-law, Chris (Carlene) Hartman; grandchildren, Ryan (Anne) Hartman and Tyler (Erynn) Hartman; 6 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



