Obituary: Joyce Marie (Knaup) Frantzich

Joyce Marie (Knaup) Frantzich passed away on February 6, 2023, unexpectedly and on her own terms, at the age of 87. She was known for her strong will and independent spirit until the very end, refusing her medications, calling every doctor she encountered a quack, and fiercely upholding her DNR. For the last decade she had commonly used the excuse “I am going to die soon anyway” as justification to never get new dentures. It is hard to believe her day has come.

Joyce entered this world on October 17, 1935, to Henry and Sadie (Kessner) Knaup of Sand Coulee. Joyce was the oldest child of the family, leading the way for her siblings Dick and Judy. In the 1950s, she met the love of her life, Charles Frantzich, who lived on the farm next door. They married in October of 1954 and ventured off to Germany for his service in the Army where they welcomed the first of their 4 sons, Alan.

Beside Charles, Joyce’s next true love was Montana. It was here that they completed their family by welcoming Ron, Mark, and Kelly. She often spoke fondly of her time on the farm, tending to horses, cattle, lambs, and creatures of all sorts. At the sunset of her life she has become a cat whisperer to the many stray cats that wandered down the coulee. Her dog Gidgit never knew the taste of dog food, Joyce was always fixing her plate alongside the rest of us.

She is survived by her siblings, Dick Knaup of Sand Coulee and Judy Brandenberg of Parker, CO; sons, Alan (Dana) Frantzich of Keller, TX, Ronald (Tami) Frantzich of Athol, ID, Mark Frantzich of Lewistown, and Kelly (Amy) Frantzich of Great Falls; grandchildren, Sheena (Jess) Weade of Washington Courthouse, OH, Ryan (Erin) Frantzich of Fort Worth, TX, Kara (Rich) Frantzich of Beacon, NY, Jessie (Beth) Frantzich of Charlotte, NC, Sadie Frantzich of Athol, ID, Kenna Frantzich of Athol, ID, Loni Frantzich of Billings, MT, and Korena Frantzich of Butte, MT; and last, her littlest joys, her great-grandchildren, Carter, Keaton, Lexi, Hannah, and Leo. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

