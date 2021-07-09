Obituary: Joyce Roberta (Blaine) Baumberger

Joyce Roberta Baumberger, 93, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at a local care facility. Joyce was born April 20, 1928 in Great Falls to James Robert and Harriet Belle (Waldrop) Blaine. She attended rural schools in the Eden/Stockett area and finished her schooling at Great Falls High School, graduating in 1948 and continuing her education at Great Falls Business College.

She worked for Columbus Hospital in admissions for two years, then worked for Centennial Grain for 4-5 years, had a 2-year stint with Gallitan Valley Milling before becoming a secretary for Pat Gilfeather Attorney for 16 years. Joyce also worked for the Public Service Commission in Helena for 19 years before retiring in 1995.