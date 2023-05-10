Obituary: Joyce Rosemary Sponheim

Joyce Rosemary Sponheim, 77, passed away at her home on May 5, 2023, after a long battle with several health issues. She was born July 21, 1945, in Kansas to parents Harley Stroop and Jessie Rosalie (Rose) Turnbough. They later moved to Great Falls, MT. Joyce attended elementary school in Great Falls, later moving to Belt, graduating in 1963 from Belt Valley High School. After high school, Joyce moved back to Great Falls and worked at Blueprint and Letter Company, and Farmers Union Central Exchange until 1967.

In 1967 she married Donald (Spoon) Sponheim, and together they managed the Crystal Lounge inside the Park Hotel until purchasing the Maverick Bar in 1968. She loved being downtown. They sold the Maverick in 1976 and built Spoons Oneway Saloon where she remained until she sold and retired in 2009. Joyce was in the bar business for 41 years.

She was a longtime member of the Cascade Country Tavern Association and Montana Tavern Association. She loved travelling and attending tavern events with her special friends Barb Foster, Mary Jane, and Tom Heisler.

After retirement, Joyce was content to stay home with her dogs and enjoy her pool. She loved reading everyone their daily horoscope and loved silly jokes.

Survivors include stepchildren Danelle (Gary) Bell, Diana Jo Sponheim, and Dan Sponheim; sisters and brothers Carol Thurston, Bonnie (Bim) Johnson, Gary Stroop, and Pamela Stroop, all of Great Falls; her special Aunt Judy Stroop of Great Falls; five grandchildren Kerri (Joseph) Anderson, Kelly (Cortney) Sponheim of Great Falls, Danny (Therese) Bell of Virginia, Bill Bell and Jamie Bell, both of Montana; her puppies Tucker, Buckles, and Pee Wee; and many nieces and nephews, too many to list.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



