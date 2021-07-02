Obituary: Joyce Zbinden Knowles

Mom & Granny - passed on June 23, 2021, after an 11 day fight with pneumonia. Born in Cascade, MT on a sheep ranch August 30, 1930, Joyce had a zest for life which you can learn more about on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 pm, Central Christian Church, 1025 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT. Joyce was raised on a 220 acre irrigated farm ½ mile west of the Fort Shaw Cemetery. She had many fond memories of herding sheep and using rocks to play trucks & cars with her brother, John Zbinden.

She owned and operated Knowles Beauty Shop at 3405 6th Ave North, Great Falls for over 60 years. When her last customers could no longer come to her, she went to them. Joyce met an airman, on a blind date, in 1949. She married Vernon “Bud” Knowles from Little Falls, MN on June 25, 1950. In 1951, Randy joined the family, then Jim in 1955. In 1967, Mindi was adopted and Lori in 1968. Vernon passed in 2012.