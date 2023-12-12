Obituary: Juanita Nadine (Cartwright) Rollins

Juanita Rollins, 91, of Great Falls, passed away November 23,2023. Juanita was born on November 13, 1932, in Geraldine, Montana.

She went on to meet the love of her life Winton Rollins, the young couple were married in Great Falls on January 19, 1950; enjoyed 70+ years together until his passing. The two adventured together traveling and camping in their RV whenever possible.

Juanita also enjoyed going to church, knitting, and sewing but what she loved the most was taking care of her three children.

Survivors include her son, John Rollins; son-in-law, Ray Compton; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

