Obituary: Judith Ann Young

Judith Ann (McCoy) Young passed away in her home on January 4th, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. Judy was born in June 1951 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Wilma & Harry McCoy. Judy briefly attended Great Falls High School and CMR High School.

She married the love of her life, Randolf Young on December 25th, 1968. They celebrated their 55th year of marriage just a few days prior to her passing. Although she rarely worked outside of the home she put in more than her fair share of work. They raised 5 of their own children primarily in one home, that Randy built in the early 80s. This home was always filled with the smell of baked goods, the sound of children and the warmth of family. Not only did they have their own children, there were several years that they opened their home to foster other children needing security. Soon she welcomed their first grandchildren to be doted on and she truly came into her own element.

Judy had more hobbies than can be listed, but many stood out because it was done for others. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, and loved to turn her hand at so many crafts. Often you would find her waist deep in toole as she helped decorate for someone’s wedding, baby shower or anniversary. If you couldn’t find Judy you could simply follow the smell of the glue gun where she was usually designing some kind of beautiful creation.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years Randolf Young of Great Falls, Mt, Children; Rachel Young of Helena, Mt, Eliott Young of Culver City, Ca, Zachary Young (Amber Young) of Wasilla, AK, and Amanda Williams (Samuel Williams) of Great Falls, Mt. Her sister Sherri Braunstadter (Terry) of Billings, Mt. and Her 12 Grandchildren; Eathan Service, Seth Carter, Ashleigh Tanberg, Andrew Tanberg, Jacob Linn, Darby Bushnell, Parker Young, Ryleigh Bushnell, Delaney Linn, Noah Williams, Hudson Young, and Ryker Williams. So many brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

