Obituary: Judith C. Jonas

January 19, 1939 - February 22, 2024
Judith C. Jonas, 85, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to meet her husband, Al Jonas, in heaven for a long-awaited reunion on February 22, 2024.

Judi had a long history of lung disease brought on by organ failure and further complicated by COVID. She passed away in her sleep at Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana.

Judi was a child advocate and author. She developed a multi-sensory program to integrate children with processing issues into public systems. She wrote The Magic of a Child’s Brain and recently its companion book soon to be published. She belonged to many local organizations mainly focusing on child advocacy.

Survivors include sisters, Bonnie (John) Harry of AZ and Debbie (Dave) Weller of AZ; children, Mark (Ashlee) Held of AZ, Pam of MT, Scott (Brenda) Held of MT, and Jeff (Ginger) Held of OH; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

