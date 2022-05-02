Obituary: Judith "Judy" M. Matson

Judith “Judy” M. Matson, aged 81, died on April 27, 2022, in Great Falls, MT. Judy was born on November 6, 1940, to Paul and Betty Moore in Centerville, Indiana. Following her 1961 graduation from Parkview School of Nursing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In Denver she met and married her husband, Gordon Matson. She and Gordon, an electrical engineer, lived and worked in Missouri, British Columbia, California, Wyoming, Montana, and North Dakota, meeting many lifelong friends along the way. They retired to Great Falls, MT.

A creative person, Judy enjoyed gardening, reading, acting, dancing, singing, playing the flute, and writing. Judy frequently shared her talents, volunteering both at church and schools. When she was younger, she also enjoyed sports, especially tennis and softball.