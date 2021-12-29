Obituary: Judith Marion Kakalecik

Judith “Judy” Kakalecik, 72, of Great Falls passed away on December 24, 2021. Judy was born in Great Falls on February 28, 1949, to George and Inez (Dittner) Kakalecik. She graduated from Charles M. Russell High School in 1967 and later from Kinman Business School.

Judy was born with cerebral palsy and was a quiet person by nature. In 1979, with the help of Easter Seals, she began her lifelong career at the College of Great Falls (now University of Providence) as the library requisition clerk where she would spend the next 35 years until her retirement in 2013.

She is survived by her brother, Mark Kakalecik; sister-in-law, Barbara Kakalecik; nieces, Jennifer and Nikki; nephews, Ryan, Matt, and Josh; five great-nieces; three great-nephews; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Inez Kakalecik; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Kakalecik; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.