Obituary: Judy Ann “Nanny” Cesspooch Comes At Night

Judy Ann “Nanny” Cesspooch Comes At Night, age 68, loving mother of three, grandmother of nine, and wife to Gary, passed away the morning of September 10, 2022 after a courageous battle with her health. She was held in loving comfort, in the arms of her three daughters when she left this life for the next life. Judy was born in Roosevelt, Utah to Ramon Cesspooch & Bessie Saknikent Cesspooch.

Judy attended elementary and junior high in Fort Duchesne, Utah. She went to high school at Phoenix Indian School in Arizona and graduated in 1972. She attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. She graduated from Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas.

During Judy's early powwow travels, she met Gary. They instantly fell in love and began their new powwow adventures together. They made their home in Heart Butte, Montana. They raised three girls in the powwow circle: Lorinda the fancy shawl dancer, Wendee the traditional dancer, and Leah the jingle dress dancer. They hit the powwow trail every weekend traveling to powwows across the United States and Canada.

Judy worked as a substitute administrative assistant at the Heart Butte School during the 1980s and 1990s. In 1995 she was hired full-time as an administrative assistant. Judy enjoyed watching the Warriors play basketball, especially her daughters Lorinda and Wendee.

Judy is survived by her daughter Lorinda & son-in-law Wayne Racine and grandchildren: Wayne, Tai, Tatum, Liam, and Lauren; Her daughter Wendee Comes At Night & son-in-law Victor Day Rider and her grandchildren: Quintin, Mason, & Mila Tsinijinnie, and Mileena Day Rider; Her daughter Leah Comes At Night and son-in-law Merle “Beaver” Trombley; and step daughter Jill Salway; her brothers: Evans Cesspooch, Curtis Cesspooch, Woodrow Cesspooch, Rudy Cesspooch, and Melvin Cesspooch; sisters: Vina C. Maske, Ramada C. Guzman, and Loretta C. Mojado; and her many relatives and friends.