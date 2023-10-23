Obituary: Judy Lynn Voss

Judy Lynn (Maxwell) Voss, born October 31, 1963, daughter of Larry and Barbara Maxwell of Cascade, Montana passed away on October 20, 2023, in Great Falls, MT. She graduated from Cascade High School and found herself shortly after, marrying the love of her life, Joe Voss on October 15, 1983. After some fun and adventures the Voss’s decided to set their roots back in Cascade to call home. Judy worked at the local Day Care Center “Pooh’s Corner.”

The couple ended up living in Cascade for nearly 40 years together, and in this time, they raised three fun loving children, Shane, Travis, and Andrea Voss (Ewing). She spent most of her life chasing children. Whether it was through the halls, the ball fields, or on the courts from one side of the state to the other, Judy was always her kids and grandchildren’s number one fan and supporter.

Judy loved to crochet, do crosswords, and put her craft talents to use when caring for her grandkids. She often enjoyed catching a good game of Bingo, spending time playing cards and board games with her kids that led to lot of laughs and late nights.

She is survived by her husband, Joe, children and their families, Shane and Kinsy Voss of Big Piney, WY; Travis, Brandi, Hailey and Tanner Voss of Cascade, MT; Andrea, Trevor, Avory, and Cheston Ewing of Watford City, ND; mother, Barbar Maxwell; brothers, Robert and Scott Maxwell; and twin sister, Jean Kohn.

