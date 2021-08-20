Obituary: Judy Mae Stimac

Judy M. Stimac, 72, of Great Falls passed away July 27, 2021, at Peace Hospice after a short struggle with cancer. Judy was born and raised in Great Falls. Her parents, Carl and Bertha (Colarchik) Stimac were surprised with the arrival of their second child, Judy on October 22, 1948, accompanied by her sister Trudy three minutes later.

Judy enjoyed her rural home life along the Sun River with her sisters, Pam and Trudy. The family moved from 14th Street North to 14th Street South to avoid future flood possibilities. They moved next to her grandmother, and her dad built the family home.

Judy was educated at Our Lady of Lourdes School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. She attended Great Falls Commercial College. Following school, she became employed at Carpenter Paper Co. as a sales representative and then as a receptionist at DPHHS. She enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher, coordinator of Church Commission, PCCW, WCCW, and DCCW. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and bowling. She was a member of Business and Professional Women.