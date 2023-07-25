Obituary: Julia Alice Richardson

Julia Richardson, 75, of Great Falls, was born Sept 12, 1947, to Charles and Alice Flint of Fort Shaw. She passed away on July 17, 2023.

Julia attended school in Great Falls and Fort Shaw and graduated from Simms High School. She worked many jobs: Cascade County Nursing Home in 1969, Service Master, JB’s, St. Thomas Childcare and her present job at Goodwill for 10 years. She loved to visit with people, going places and family get togethers.

Survivors include her brother, Charles Flint; sister Mary (Larry) Wiseman; daughters, Karen (Ed) Glover and Cherie (Chris) Schoenthal; sons, Steven Richardson and Michael Richardson; sister-in-law, Carol Flint; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one nephew and one niece.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



