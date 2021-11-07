Obituary: Julia Timmerman

Julia Timmerman, 68, of Dutton passed away the morning of November 3, 2021, after a valiant fight. Julia was born to Thomas and Margaret Floerchinger in Conrad. She graduated from Conrad High School and later the University of Great Falls. Julia didn’t just live life, she loved it! Julia’s laughter was infectious and cheery. She was a dental assistant, a flight attendant, a cook…She was truly a Jill-of-all-trades. Her most memorable job was when she was working as a bookkeeper at Breen Oil where a match-making neighbor set her up with the man she’d spend the rest of her life with.

Julia is a local legend in the kitchen. She could create meals that brought a smile to everyone. Her pies were a staple for many people, often taking special requests or simply learning the favorites and going from there. Her amazing wares could be found weekly at the Lily Bean and were enjoyed by all. Julia had an artistic side and ran her own business, Prairie Happenings.

Spending time with her family was something Julia always enjoyed. Recently she and her daughters, Savannah and Brooke, made a dream trip to Ireland where Julia took the wheel and led them on a tour of places where her family originated. Julia raised three strong boys, too and was proud of the men they grew into.

Preceding her in death were her father and brother, Tom and Kevin Floerchinger. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 30 years, Boone; sons, Seth (Vidhi) Secrease, Josh (Jennifer) Secrease, Bridger (Janelle) Timmerman; and daughters, Savannah (Malachi) Emmons and Brooke Timmerman. Julia has left a legacy for her 12 grandchildren. They will know her through the love of her family and friends. She will always be our beloved wife, mom, friend, and Nana.