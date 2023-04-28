Obituary: Julian "Pete" Herbert Lee

Julian “Pete” Lee passed away on April 27, 2023, two days short of his 89th birthday. He was born in Lewistown, Montana on April 29, 1934, to Herb and Myrtle Lee. At the age of two the family moved to Sun River, Montana. He attended schools in Sun River and Simms.

He worked for the Anaconda Company, Great Falls Post Office, Great Falls Police Department, and retired from Consolidated Freightways. He was also an owner/operator of Lee ambulance for several years.

Pete enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, and visiting with friends. He was known for sunning on the deck and known as the rascal to many.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Julianne; son, Steve; sister, Gwen; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Julianne; son, Steve; sister, Gwen; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



