Obituary: Julie Ann (O'Rourke) Broxholm

Julie Ann (O'Rourke) Broxholm, 73, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on November 26, 2022. Julie was born in Butte, Montana, on May 19, 1949, to James (Seamus) and Rita O'Rourke. She was raised in Great Falls with her siblings, Jim, Carol, John, and Danny. She was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School, where she enjoyed many fond memories and developed lifelong friendships.

After high school, Julie attended Carroll College and Seattle University. She graduated from Carroll College with a bachelor's degree. After college, Julie returned to Great Falls. While back in Great Falls, she was tricked into going on a blind date with Dennis Ray Broxholm. Little did she know, this setup would lead to her finding her soulmate and a lifetime of laughter and love. They were married on March 1, 1975, at Holy Family Church in Great Falls.

In August of 1983, Dennis and Julie welcomed their first child, Timothy Ray Broxholm. In March 1987, their family grew with the addition of their daughter, Molly Ann Broxholm. Adopting and becoming Tim and Molly's mom was the best thing that ever happened to her. Julie was a trailblazer sharing her story and wisdom with other adoptive mothers. Her kindness, open-mindedness, and unconditional love for her children and their birth families helped pave the way for open adoption in Montana.

Julie spent her entire career working in healthcare administration. She began her career at the Columbus Hospital, where she broke the glass ceiling and became the Director of Medical Records. When the hospitals merged, Julie led medical records for the Deaconess Hospital, which eventually became Benefis. She served in that role until 2008. She then took her leadership skills, experience, and expertise to Gnome, Alaska, where she served as a Healthcare Consultant. Retirement never suited Julie, and after a short period of time off, she returned to work at the Great Falls Clinic until October 2022.

Julie is survived by her son, Timothy (Danielle) Broxholm; daughter, Molly Broxholm; grandchildren, Laura (Alison, Maria, Mike, and Joanna) Eichner, Jude Broxholm, Raymond Broxholm, and Joseph Broxholm; siblings, Danny O'Rourke and Carol (John) Bemis; sisters-in-law, Sandy O'Rourke, Janell O'Rourke, Katie Broxholm, and Mary Beth Cattin; nieces, Kerri, Mary Jane, Sandy, Shelli, Tomoko, and Nicole; nephews, Mike, Quinn, Kevin, Mark, Steve, and Dave; and numerous cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

