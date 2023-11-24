Obituary: Julie "Ulie" Marie Sanders

Julie Marie McPartlin Sanders, a.k.a. “Ulie”, passed away suddenly on November 20, 2023. Julie was born on May 24, 1970, in Laramie, Wyoming, the loving daughter of John Jeff and Anne L. Cooper McPartlin. Her family moved to Montana on May 20, 1976. Julie attended Morningside Elementary School and Great Falls High School, where she graduated in 1988.

In 1998 she was married at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Great Falls to Jerry Sanders. She and Jerry had three sons, Hayden Glenn, Justin John, and Brayson Chance.

In grade school Julie excelled at gymnastics. This carried over into her Great Falls High School years where she became a varsity cheerleader. Julie attended Montana State University in Bozeman where she was also a Bobcat Cheerleader, making the varsity cheerleading squad, a position that found many trying out for but few obtaining.

She loved fishing, snake hunting on hot summer evenings, deer hunting with her dad, sisters, cousin, nephew and her son, Justin. Recently she often assisted her dad in caring for his hunting and breeding falcons and hawks. She was preparing to take the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks state falconry exam at the time of her passing.

She is survived by her father, her two sisters, three sons, granddaughter, her nephews, Calon Like, Colton Like, Teigan Kelly, and granddaughter.

Julie’s family and all who loved and knew her, especially her cousin, Drew McPartlin, who was far more like a brother to her along with her very close pals, Stacy Naranjo and Tracy Berry, who are devastated by her sudden passing from a massive heart attack on Monday, November 20, 2023.

