Obituary: Julius "Jule" Alexander Blalock

Julius “Jule” A. Blalock, 94, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Julius was born on December 22, 1929, in Norwood, North Carolina to William R. and Carrie Blalock. He married Shirley C. Edwards on August 30, 1952, in Chesterfield, South Carolina. They had three children.

Jule was in the Air Force for 30 years and was a police officer in Korea and Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star and a Commendation Medal for his service. He worked in Security Forces, as well as Hearing Aid service in Great Falls.

He used to drive race cars, fish, and coach T-Ball. He enjoyed all sports, played cards, and was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans.

Jule is survived by his son, Randy (Cathie) Blalock of Great Falls; sister, Cornelia Hatley of Norwood, NC; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

