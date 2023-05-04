Obituary: Justin Bishop

Justin Bishop was born in Ft. Belknap, MT on May 23, 1960 to Jimmy and Cora Bishop. He passed into eternity on April 24, 2023 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls.

Justin was a kind, humble man who had a smile for everyone. He faced many health challenges with a positive outlook and never complained.

Justin enjoyed volunteering at church, spending time with friends and family and collecting memorabilia.

He was a Chicago Bears Fanatic!

He was preceded to Heaven by his parents and sisters Barbara and Sheila and nephew Elijah.

He leaves behind brothers Patrick and Morgan Bishop, sisters Denise and Madelynn Bishop and Lisa Sims. He also had several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

Justin had a special friendship with Margaret Davis, Tom, Maureen, Sebastian and Eli Balyeat. They were like family to him.

There will be a funeral mass Saturday May 6, 2023 at 11:30 am at Holy Spirit Church, 201 44 St S. in Great Falls.

John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”



