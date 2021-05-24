Obituary: Justine Marie Nelson Farmer

Justine Marie Nelson was born in Great Falls, Montana to George and Ethel Letvola Nelson on February 8, 1935. She spent her childhood on the Nelson family ranch near Belt. She was a graduate of Belt High School. After attending summer school at the College of Great Falls and earning a teaching certificate, she taught at the Clear Lake School north of Geraldine for two years. Her teaching career ended in June 1954 when she married Harold “Joe” Farmer.

For the next thirty-three years she and her husband operated his family’s farm north of Geraldine. In addition to being involved in their farming operation, Justine was active in the Geraldine Community Methodist Church and the Pastime Club.