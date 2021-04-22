Obituary: Kade Jackson Moriarity

Kade Jackson Moriarity was born on February 23, 2001, in Red Lodge, MT to Katy Rebecca and Kelley Patrick Moriarity. He spent his earliest childhood in Billings, MT until moving to Fort Worth, TX at age six. Kade returned to Montana at age sixteen and resided in Great Falls where he attended Paris Gibson Education Center. Kade was a star student and loved his principal, teachers, and classmates. He earned his high school diploma in 2019 and was considering college while working in the restaurant business.

Kade was very artistic, intelligent, and talented. He loved reading, playing guitar, and videogames. He took great interest in world history and dedicated his thoughts to current events. Kade played guitar beautifully and wrote his own music. He also competed in videogames. His overall approach in life was humble and patient, so it was only natural that for all who knew Kade to admire him.