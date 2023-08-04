Obituary: Karen Anne (Peterson) Knaup

Karen Anne (Peterson) Knaup of Great Falls passed away on June 22, 2023. She was born in Great Falls on March 12, 1949, to Merle and Signe Peterson. Karen graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1967. Later, she attended the University of Montana and graduated with a degree in education.

Karen is survived by her husband, Richard of Stockett; her sons Kerry (Kay) Parsons of Great Falls and Luke (Alyssa) Knaup of Stockett. Siblings include her sister Sandi (Bert) Beattie, Eric Peterson, and Tim (Alisa) Peterson, all of Great Falls. In addition, Karen has three surviving grandchildren, Kurtis and Kaydee Parsons, and Wesley Knaup.

Karen was employed at Benefis for many years, working in patient accounts. She developed a love for travel, including trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and Sweden. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



