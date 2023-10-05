Obituary: Karen "Huggy" Avis Haugen

Karen “Huggy” Avis Haugen, aged 80, went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of September 27, 2023, at Benefis Peace Hospice. She was born on November 17, 1942, to Harold and Augusta (Hottendorf) Haugen in Burke County, North Dakota. She was the 4th of 10 children.

The Haugen family moved often but Belt became her home. Karen graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1963. After graduation she spent the next 50 years at the job she loved at Columbus (Benefis) Hospital in surgery.

She is survived by her sisters, Sharon (Butch) Brown of Belt, Viola (David) Tronson of Everett, WA, and Judy (Russ) Chesley of Lake Stevens, WA; brothers, Curtis (Pam) Haugen and Garold (Randi) Haugen of Everett WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

