Obituary: Karen Motil

Karen Motil was born on November 22,1939, and passed away on February 22, 2024. She grew up out in the Gulch. Sand Coulee and Centerville were her stomping grounds. She worked for U.S. Bank after graduating and stayed put for her entire career. She stopped a couple times to have two girls, Debbie and Brenda. She and her friends would bowl in tournaments in small towns all over Montana. This meant stopping at all the little bars going to and coming from the bowling tournament.

After bowling and softball stopped, she started her golf career. She won the Ladies City Golf Championship one year. She enjoyed playing cards with the girls at the Senior Center and her group of friends that would have their "poker parties" once a month. That group of friends did everything together, trips, dinners, birthdays, and always having a great time. She worked part time at Sam's as a food demo person. She loved talking to people, and it gave her something to do.

She enjoyed her two grandsons, John and Steven. She got them started with golf. Brenda had a son, Richard. He was not a golfer but was into snowmobiles. She had 2 great-granddaughters from John and Elizabeth, Charlotte and Rosalyn. She won't get to meet her first great grandson, Bryson. He is due this spring to Steven and Bailey.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

