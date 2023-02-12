Obituary: Karen Rae Whisenhunt

Born Karen Rae Stevens, June 15, 1942, in Laurel, Montana to Ray and Ruth Stevens. Karen passed away peacefully February 9, 2023, in Great Falls from complications arising from her cancers.

Karen showed her love for her family through the little things. Crocheted or knitted afghans for all the kids and grandkids. Special Christmas meringues, handmade knitted dolls, and numerous crafts which put a smile on everyone’s faces.

A Certificate in Zone Therapy was one of Karen’s proudest accomplishments. She was able to help many people with her palliative treatments. Her passion around alternative medicines was consistently demonstrated by offering up potential treatments for any ailment.

She is survived by her sisters, Susan Macdonald of Great Falls and Ellan Yuill of Billings; son, Steven (Michele) Sheffels, grandson, Taylor (Lisa) Sheffels, great-granddaughter, Mackenzie, grandson, Nathan Sheffels, and granddaughter, Nicole Sheffels; daughter, Pamela (Kevin) Bedynek and grandson, Cody; son, David (Allison) Whisenhunt, granddaughter, Alona, and grandson, Johnathan; and daughter-in-law, Ann Sheffels, granddaughters, Erin and Sarah, and grandson Christopher Sheffels.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



