Obituary: Karin Janine Brown

Sister and fun-loving auntie, Karin J. Brown, best known for driving around in her sports car and later a Dodge van, passed away on February 20, 2021, at the age of 66 from wound complications related to paralysis.

Karin was born January 31, 1955, to Raymond and Margaret Brown in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Great Falls High School and studied at McConnell Travel School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She spent some time working as a car rental agent before she experienced a severe car accident in 1980 which caused her to live the rest of her life as a paraplegic. Shortly after her accident, her beloved sister Kathy, arranged for a separate wedding ceremony in her hospital room.

Karin enjoyed giving her nephews and nieces rides in her lap or letting them take her wheelchair for a ride. In fact, she coined herself with the nickname “Wheels.” She would often show up unexpectedly in her car to take the kids for a ride or to the local Dairy Queen for a treat. She loved the color purple and she often played cards and board games with all her nieces and nephews.