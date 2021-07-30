Obituary: Karla Ruth Oeleis

Karla Oeleis, 80, of Great Falls passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday July 26, 2021. Karla was born October 20, 1940, in Raton, New Mexico. She worked for many years for Mountain Bell in Montana until her retirement.

During her retirement years, she spent her time enjoying life on her “rock” at Holter Lake with her husband, Tom Oeleis. They enjoyed traveling, watching wildlife and spending time with their friends and family. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .