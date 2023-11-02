Obituary: Katherine JoAn Maeder

Katherine JoAn Maeder, 95, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on October 23, 2023, at Benefis. JoAn was born December 10, 1927, to John and Etta DeKoning in Malta, Montana. She attended schools in Malta and later at the College of Great Falls.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening and keeping and recording extended family histories. She volunteered at St. Joseph Parochial School for many years as well as with the PCCW, (Parish Catholic Council of Woman), and served on the board of the local Parkinson’s Disease Support Group.

Since her father emigrated from Holland, she was especially proud of her Dutch heritage. JoAn and her siblings traveled there in 1984 together. She particularly enjoyed this trip where they met and visited many cousins and other relatives.

She met her future husband, Fred Maeder, outside the local Tracys Restaurant and a budding relationship blossomed into marriage in November of 1948.

She pursued a career as secretary and office assistant working for F.A Buttrey Co., Montana Elevator Co., Community Mental Health Center, and Spectrum Learning retiring in 1990.

She is survived by sons, Michael Maeder, Niles (Cara) Maeder; daughters, Marie “Lynn” Rolland and Tina (Martin) Redfern; four grandchildren, Amber Elliot, John Corbally, Dan Lorenz and Kris Lorenz; and several great-grandchildren.

