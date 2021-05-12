Obituary: Katheryn “Kathy” Turner

Katheryn “Kathy” Turner left this world and rejoined her oldest daughter on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Kathy was born June 7, 1965 in Great Falls MT and spent the first 17 years of her life in Fort Shaw where she graduated from Sims high school. She then went on to graduate from Montana State University in Bozeman in speech therapy.

Kathy enjoyed skiing with her family, spending time at Flathead lake, trekking her kids across the state for sports, and spending time with the people she loved. A gentle soul that could make anyone in a room laugh or smile.