Obituary: Kathleen Ann (Hall) Shelton

Kathleen Ann (Hall) Shelton was born in Billings, MT to Harry and Gladys Hall on January 29, 1954. Kathy attended local parochial school from 1st through 9th grade and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1972. She then continued her education, graduating from the College of Great Falls in Biology and Pre-Med. Then she pursued her Nursing degree from Montana State University. Upon graduation, Kathy began her nursing career at Columbus Hospital working on various medical floors until she moved to the Renal Dialysis Unit.

After more than 30 years, she went to work for Peace Hospice at Benefis Hospital. Kathy’s nursing career at Benefis Hospital extended over a period of 41 years. During this time, Kathy was a member of the Benefis Quarter Century Club. Her love and passion for patient care was a driving force in deciding to get her certification in Clinical Hypnotherapy. She established her private practice as Shelton Clinical Hypnotherapy and found this work to be very therapeutic and satisfying along with giving care and comfort to patients.

Kathy married the love of her life, Jim Shelton, in November of 1977. She, Jim, and their children loved their frequent trips, especially to the Oregon coast, Canada, Bigfork, MT, and Chico Hot springs. She and Jim also enjoyed their trips to Hawaii. She was introduced to international travel visiting Innsbrook, Austria and Prague, Czech Republic by her sister and brother-in-law and was eagerly looking forward to when she could do more. She made many trips to Utah to visit her daughter, Mearle and family, where she enjoyed playing games, painting rocks, shopping, and riding her new electric bike. She found a new past time this summer riding around town and frequenting Rivers Edge Trail.

