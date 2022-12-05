Obituary: Kathleen Karmen Jurich

Kathleen Karmen Jurich, aged 63, passed away on December 3, 2022, at the Montana State Nursing Home in Lewistown. Born in Great Falls on September 29, 1959, to Frank and Darlene Jurich, she was the third of six children and first girl in the family.

Kathleen was a beautiful and complex person who had an amazing memory, was a good cook, meticulous housekeeper, and loved her birds and her vinyl records. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish School, and Paris Gibson, Great Falls and Cascade High Schools. She lived happily and independently for many years until illness left her unable to care for herself in 2017.

Kathleen is survived by her son, Jeremy Jurich; mother, Darlene Jurich; brothers, Dan (Ramona) Jurich, Don (Andi) Jurich, Jeanne (Rick) Strizich, Diane (Paul) Heikkila, and Julie (Bill) Baxter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

