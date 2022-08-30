Obituary: Kathleen “Kathy” Hooper Eller

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kathleen “Kathy” Hooper Eller, of Ulm, Montana on August 21, 2022, at the age of 76 years. Kathy was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Kathy was born on February 17, 1946, in Pomona, California to Burt Everett and Elsa Corinne (Kelly) Hooper. She was the third daughter and youngest born.

Kathy graduated from Laramie High School in Laramie, Wyoming in 1964 and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. In the summer of 1966, she came on college break to visit her parents in Great Falls, Montana and met the love of her life Louie Eller. Once they had their official first date in January 1967, he proposed the following week, and they married 4 months later in 1967! Kathy also attended Great Falls Commercial College from 1966 to 1969 taking various classes including Junior Accounting courses. In September 1970 Kathy and Louie welcomed their daughter Penny Jo.

Kathy and Louie built their life in the Cascade, MT area. Kathy worked as a bookkeeper for various companies including GTA, ConAgra, the Highway Grocery and Tom’s Market. She loved to read, work on puzzles, crocheting afghans and was ultra-talented at cross-stitch (so meticulous that you could not tell the front from the back). She also enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go camping as it reminded her of childhood.