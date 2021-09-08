Obituary: Kathleen "Kathy" Jane (Leininger) Mora

Kathy Mora passed away on September 4, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Toledo Ohio on December 27th 1959.

Kathy’s career at the library started with her shelving books part time. She then worked in the bar and restaurant business for a few years before returning to the Great Falls Public library.

While working at the library she returned to school and received her bachelor’s degree and then went on to get her master’s degree in library science. She retired as the library director after 30 plus years of service.

She is survived by her husband Ted, daughters Jillian and Ashly, sons Andy and Paul, sister Becky, mother and father Bob and Virgina, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.