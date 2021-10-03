Obituary: Kathleen "Kay" Wiley-Chafin

Kathleen “Kay” M. Wiley-Chafin, 91, of Great Falls, went to be with the Lord on the evening of September 22, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born on January 28, 1930 to parents Harold and Alma Leistner Walker; she grew up on a farm in Floweree, Montana. Growing up during the Great Depression made Kay as tough as nails. She attended grade school in Floweree and went on to high school in Fort Benton. Obtaining her GED in the 1970’s was one of her greatest accomplishments.

After World War II and her sweetheart Jerome Wiley from Floweree came home, they were married. With this union came five children, Janice, Patrick, Kelly, Randy and Casey. Kay was the mail carrier in the Floweree area in the late 50’s until 1964, when the family moved to Cascade to operate a cattle ranch.

Kay and Jerome divorced in 1969 and Kay moved to Great Falls, opened a cleaning business and purchased rental property, becoming a landlord. Kay and Bill Chafin Sr. were married in 1978 and joining the family was Bill Chafin Jr. They later divorced.