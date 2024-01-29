Obituary: Kathleen Kluin Gabriel

Kathleen Kluin Gabriel, 56, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 10, 2024. She was born on August 6, 1967, on Tachikawa AFB in Japan to Allen Thorne Jr. and Delores (Strike) Thorne.

Kathleen attended Great Falls High School and then moved on to the University of Great Falls to earn her degree in accounting. Kathleen also attended the Vo-Tech to earn a certificate in cooking. She worked with Tax Team as an accountant for a number of years. Kathleen also drove school buses for GFPS and worked in the kitchen as a cook for Iron Kettle.

In 1985, Kathleen married Garth Gabriel, with which she had two sons: Jonathon and Benjamin. They later divorced.

Kathleen was active with several organizations through her life. She was a lifetime member and volunteer with VFW Post 5590. She was also a member of The Society for Creative Anachronism and Cub/Boy Scouts. Kathleen had many interests and hobbies including roller skating, planning and participating in events with the SCA, cooking and baking, as well as gaming of all kinds including tabletop, computer, and gaming systems like Xbox.

She is survived by her sons, Jonathon (Heather) Gabriel and Benjamin Gabriel both of Great Falls; sisters, Lillian Thorne of Great Falls, Jennette Kroft of Spokane, WA, Ruth Port (Jordahl) of Spokane, WA, and Rita Moldenhauer (Thorne) of Polson; brothers, Robert Kroft, Edward Thorne, and Steven Jordahl all of Great Falls, and Suda Kroft of Minot, ND; one granddaughter, Isla; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

