Obituary: Kathleen White

We are sad to announce the passing of Kathleen Ann White, 74, on August 15, 2023. Kathleen was born in Great Falls, MT, on January 25, 1949, to Frederick and Anna (Bosch) White. Here she attended local schools.

Kathleen attended college after high school, earning herself two associate degrees. Kathleen adored horses and found much joy in the time she spent with them. Her biggest accomplishment in life was her family, whom she loved dearly.

To read the full obituary, share condolences, and learn about funeral arrangements, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

