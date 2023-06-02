Obituary: Kathryn Eileen Barrett

Kathryn Eileen Barrett passed away on May 28, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born on April 28, 1924, in Des Moines, IA. She was raised on a homestead in the Little Rockies and went to school in Landusky and Malta, MT. She moved to Great Falls in 1944 and took a job at the Air Force base.

Kathryn joined the First Baptist Church in 1945 where she met Robert E. Barrett. They married on November 21, 1947. She enjoyed spending time at the church with all of her friends. Whenever she could, she would visit the ranch where she was raised.

She is survived by sons, Dan (Vicki) Barrett, Bruce Barrett, and Glenn (Renee) Barrett; daughter-in-law, Corrie Barrett; sister, Fay (Ken) Moss; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

