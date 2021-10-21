Obituary: Kathryn Jelinek

Kay Jelinek was born in 1935 to Walter and Isabelle Kardas in Elgin, Illinois. Kay attended nurses training in Peoria and did her internship of psychiatric training in Elgin Mental Health Center.

Kay worked on the psychiatric ward in the Deaconess and then joined the Mental Health Center for 19 years. She was proud of her long nursing career, her contribution to educating the community on mental health, and the many clients she served.

Kay had many hobbies, photography, jewelry crafting, cutting gemstones, mahjong, and reading. She was a frequent visitor of thrift stores intent on finding items to fill the various buildings on the property, thus avoiding being an episode on Hoarders.

Kay's favorite street in Great Fall was 4th Avenue North. She had recently had taken many afternoon drives down that street enjoying the fall colors. Kay would like to be remembered for fun times.

Kay and Don were married 65 years. During those years they enjoyed traveling together. Their last trip was to Peru to celebrate their anniversary.