Obituary: Kathryn Ruth Williamson

On October 2, 2021, Kathryn “Kay” Ruth Williamson, 86, joined her twin sister, Phyllis, for a heavenly reunion. She passed away peacefully after a brief stay at Peace Hospice. Kay was born on January 24, 1935, in Tonganoxie, Kansas, just in time to coax Phyllis to come join her for a lifetime of adventures.

Kay (and Phyllis) graduated from high school in Portales, one of several sets of twins in that class. She then moved to Montana in 1955 to be near her oldest brother, and attended Montana State College (later ‘University’), graduating in 1958 with a degree in nursing. She was joined in 1965 by her beloved twin, who accepted the position of Supervisor of Library/Media Services for the Great Falls Public Schools. They purchased a home on Doris Drive in 1970 when Mother Ruth came to live with them for 2 years. Kay proudly lived in her beautiful home until she passed away on October 2, 2021.

Kay began her 35-year nursing career working at Montana Deaconess Hospital. Working with Dr. John Curtis, they established the Heart Diagnostic Center for Children, the first pediatric cardiology unit in Montana. Following her tenure at the hospital, she worked for Montana State-COT training LPN students.