Obituary: Kathy Ann Dewaele

Kathy Ann Dewaele, 69, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, with her loving husband Lou, and other family members by her side. Kathy Dewaele was born on March 31, 1954, to Claude and Ruth Chappell in Great Falls, Montana. After graduating from Great Falls High School, she spent her time working in customer service and sales. Kathy was named Classified Sales Rep of the Year 10 out of the 13 years she worked for the Great Falls Tribune.

It was at her customer service support position at Cendant where she met her future husband, Lou Dewaele. They got married August 11, 2001, and made many wonderful memories together in the last 22 years of Kathy’s life. She and Lou lived in Power, Montana for about 9 years. Upon retirement, they made their home base in Great Falls with wintering in far south Texas. Most of their retirement time was spent as camp hosts in Montana in the summer, and Activity Directors at Texas Trails RV in Pharr, TX during the winter months.

Kathy enjoyed most anything outdoors. She preferred to be helping with yard work (particularly in her prized garden), DIY projects, camping, and fishing rather than housework. Though she was a hard worker, Kathy knew how to have fun. She thoroughly enjoyed dancing and relished spending time with family whenever and wherever possible. Kathy was like a child when it came to decorating the house for Christmas. She enjoyed driving around on Christmas Eve to admire the lights brightening the houses of her neighbors.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Lou Dewaele (Great Falls, MT); her sons, Sean Douglas, James E. Schreck; her step-sons, Heath Dewaele and Todd Dewaele; her daughters, Corrie Lynn Douglass-Brattin, her step-daughters, Sabrina Miller and Kandi Slocum; her brother, Brad (Rocky) Chappell; and her sisters, Fay (Chappell) Dozier, Brenda (Chappell) Horne, Rhonda (Chappell) Mills, Kelli (Chappell) Calabrese. She will also be dearly missed by her mother-in-law, four sister-in-laws, and their families. Even though they were her stepchildren and in-laws, Kathy always treated and considered them as one of her own.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



