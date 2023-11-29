Obituary: Kathy L Stevenson

Kathy L Stevenson passed away on November 19th, 2023, with her family lovingly by her side. Kathy was born on May 14th, 1960, to Edwin “Ed” and Roberta “Bobbie” Brester in Missoula, Montana. She graduated from Sentinel High School in 1978.

Kathy married Tim Stevenson and they had three daughters, Lynze, Jennifer and Heidi. They raised their young family in Missoula until March of 1989, when they moved to central Nevada to work for a gold mine. During their time in Round Mountain Kathy had a few different jobs but was most proud of her time operating the large sheepsfoot roller. In 1998, they moved back to Montana. Kathy then spent many years working at Direct TV before her medical retirement.

In October of 2000 her first grandchild was born, and this is when she found her favorite role of being a Nana. For the last 23 years Kathy spent special time with her eight grandchildren and they each have countless memories with her. She loved to travel with them, do crafts, bake, play Legos, jump on the trampoline, and play any silly game they could think of.

Kathy will be remembered for her fun spirit and her enormous heart, which she shared with her family and friends. Her love for crafting over the years allowed her to gift beautiful cross stitch masterpieces, and crocheted blankets and quilts to her family.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Lynze (Clint), Jennifer (Jude), and Heidi (Justin); grandchildren, Noah, Jacob (Alex), Ethan, Mason, Abraham, Liam, Florence and Olivia; siblings, Lonnie (Charlie), Eddie (Kim), Robert, Cheryl (Wayne), Cindy (Todd); numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

