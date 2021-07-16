Obituary: Kathy Marie Wight

Our beloved Kathy Wight passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after losing her battle with cancer. Kathy was born May 19, 1958, in Great Falls to James and Phyllis Wight. She attended Montana State University Bozeman for two years and then went on to work for Traveler’s and Cogswell Insurance agencies. Twenty-three years ago, she finally settled into her dream job at the Great Falls Public Library. It was at the library she felt comfortable, and she loved being surrounded by so many books and like-minded people.

Kathy’s hobbies were varied. She liked reading which was handy working at the library, crocheting, and various home crafts. She also had an appreciation and love of the out of doors. Kathy enjoyed camping in the mountains, hiking, and traveling to Canada. She enjoyed riding her bike with her long-time special friend, Chuck, as well as, exploring the Oregon coast. Ever inquisitive, she enjoyed walking the beach and poking dead things, which sometimes poked back.