Obituary: Kay Kilby Sullivan

Kay Kilby Sullivan, aged 69, earned her wings in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, in the care of Peace Hospice, following a 3-year battle with cancer. Kay was born on May 22,1953, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to William and Tillie Kilby. The Kilbys relocated to Great Falls when Kay was a young child following her dad’s career as a mechanical engineer and mother’s nursing profession.

Kay attended Great Falls Public Schools graduating from Great Falls High in 1971, and then attended the University of Montana where she earned her degree in Foods and Nutrition Management. During both high school and college, Kay was a member of the schools’ gymnastics teams. Following her years of competition, she was a gymnastics judge for several years. For the past 17 years Kay has been a loyal Grizzly fan at Washington Grizzly stadium.

After college, Kay returned to Great Falls and worked for the school district in the school lunch program and eventually as the program director.

On July 26, 1980, Kay married Daniel Sullivan and began a quick 4-year cycle of moves to Miles City, Minneapolis, Havre, and finally back to Great Falls. Upon her return to Great Falls, Kay entered her “life’s work” as a paralegal for the next 38 years, initially supporting Susie Rebeck and for the past 25 years, Darcy Crum.

Kay engaged in several hobbies (inherited from her mother) cooking, shopping, holiday decorating, spring flowers, and sewing crafts. Her true enjoyment came from people. She loved to “plan events” from holiday dinners to surprise birthday parties. The “big events” were relived and recounted many times over the years. Kay was also a loving dog mom, caring for six pets throughout her life.

Kay is survived by her husband, Dan; three in-laws, Colleen Sullivan of Whitefish, Larry Sullivan of Helena, and Jerry Sullivan of Billings; her uncle, Ben Schatz of Des Plaines, IL; cousins, Terry Kilby, and Virginia Caudill of Millers Creek, NC, Sandra Smith of Lenior, NC; her many Schatz cousins; and her dear friends, Karen Madsen of Sioux Falls, SD and Darcy Crum of Great Falls.

